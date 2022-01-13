Man receives nearly 2 dozen charges after several suspected prescription fraud incidents

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chicago man is charged after a series of suspected prescription and identity fraud incidents at pharmacies in the Chippewa Valley.

40-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad was arrested Jan. 4 in Chippewa Falls after attempting to get more prescriptions drugs at Walgreens Pharmacy.

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Walgreens reported a suspicious transaction in December to police a day after it happened. Police investigated and found there were several prescriptions that had been filled at the same Walgreens dating back to July 2021. Walgreens reported the suspect was in the pharmacy on Jan. 4, and Chippewa Falls police arrested Muhammed on suspicion of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud as well as multiple other charges.

Muhammad was charged Jan. 6 with four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, four counts possession of narcotic drugs, and four counts of forgery, all as a second or subsequent offense, and four counts each of identity theft and bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of THC as a second or subsequent offense and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription. Of the 22 total charges, 21 are felonies. Muhammad is currently being held at the Chippewa County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond and will next appear in court on Jan. 20.

Prescription Fraud Arrest In December 2021, officers responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy in Chippewa Falls for a report... Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Thursday, January 13, 2022

The Chippewa Falls Police Department sent out an alert to other police departments after finding out there may have been other instances of fraud and said that at least three other cities in the area of Chippewa Falls had similar open cases in which Muhammad was identified as a suspect. One of those cities is Altoona, according to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department.

Muhammad is also facing charges in Monroe County for possession of THC and obtaining a prescription drug by fraud and forging a prescription order. His next court appearance in the Monroe County Justice Center is scheduled for Feb. 21.

