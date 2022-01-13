Menard Tennis Center hosting international tournament

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center in Eau Claire has been a great asset for the game since it was built a few years ago, including hosting state tennis events last year. This week the center is hosting some of the worlds best up and coming players.

The tennis center is hosting an International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior tournament. The action started last week and runs until Friday. It features players 18-years old or younger from 16 different countries.

Spectators are welcome to come watch, masks are required. The finals of the event are on Friday.

It’s an exciting time for the tennis center’s director Matt Boughton, as the future of tennis is on display in the Chippewa Valley.

“These are players who are on the pathway to being professional tennis players, they are all 18 and under. It’s the first time we have ever hosted an ITF J5. It’s the first time our section has hosted and ITF J5. The section consists of Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. These are the entry level into that ITF professional path. These tournaments are played all over the world and there is a lot of them, but not many in the states. So, it is pretty cool to have one here in western Wisconsin.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.