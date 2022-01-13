Packers select Eau Claire team to participate in NFL FLAG Championships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Green Bay Packers is announcing that they have selected a team from the Northwest Wisconsin Champions League, based in Eau Claire, to represent the Packers at the NFL FLAG Championships.

According to a release from the Green Bay Packers, the 2022 NFL FLAG Championships will be held in conjunction with the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The event is set to take place at Heritage Park in Henderson, Nev., on Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers says teams from across the country, including 12 regional champions and eight open champions in ten divisions, plus multiple at-large teams, will represent different NFL clubs. A total of 191 teams will compete.

Divisions include 8U co-ed, 10U co-ed, 10U girls, 12U co-ed, 12U girls, 12U rec, 14U co-ed, 14U girls, 14U rec, and 17 U girls. The 17U girls Championship Game is set to air on ESPN on Sunday, Feb. 6, as part of the network’s broadcast of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Green Bay Packers says the Eau Claire team made up of 13- and 14-year-old boys, will be an at-large team in the tournament. The team’s coach is Bobby Diaz.

The release from the Packers also says that NFL FLAG serves youth athletes ages four to 17 years old across the country. NFL FLAG leagues are no contact, giving boys and girls of all abilities a chance to develop their fundamental football skills in a positive, inclusive environment.

