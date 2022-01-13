Advertisement

Prevea Health hosting ‘Pints and Pointers’ virtual events for marathon runners

Prevea Health encourages runners to join the virtual events to learn strategies, not just for...
Prevea Health encourages runners to join the virtual events to learn strategies, not just for training, but also for competing on race day as well.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prevea Health is announcing they are hosting four virtual events to help runners prepare for the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon and the Eau Claire Marathon.

The virtual events are part of an educational series that they call “Prevea Pints & Pointers.” The series features experts to offer tips, as well as answer questions, about running and preparing for the marathons scheduled in May 2022.

Prevea Health encourages runners to join the virtual events to learn strategies, not just for training, but also for competing on race day as well.

Prevea Health says that presenters will share their perspectives on how to mentally prepare for marathon training, how to eat like an elite runner, and how to recover like a champion. There will also be an opportunity to join an active session of yoga.

Below is the “Prevea Pints & Pointers” schedule that Prevea Health lists.

  • Wednesday, Jan. 19, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mentally Preparing for Training-Discuss mental skills and training strategies for running
  • Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Eat Like an Elite Runner-Learn how to fuel your body like an elite runner
  • Wednesday, March 2, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Recover Like a Champion-Learn ways to recover quicker from training and races
  • Wednesday, April 6, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Yoga and Pints -Prepare for the remainder of your training through a physical and mental workout

Participation for these events is free. However, Prevea Health asks that you register. You can learn more on their website.

