RAM Hockey hosting Military Appreciation Night Thursday

There will be free admission to Thursday night’s game at Hobbs Ice Arena in Altoona.
RAM Hockey (Regis, Altoona, McDonell, Bloomer) is hosting Military Appreciation Night on Jan....
RAM Hockey (Regis, Altoona, McDonell, Bloomer) is hosting Military Appreciation Night on Jan. 13, 2022 and wearing special uniforms for the event.(Kelly Jones, RAM Hockey)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday night’s game will be more than a non-conference meeting between two northwestern Wisconsin co-op boys hockey programs.

RAM Hockey, an acronym for Regis-Altoona-McDonell-Bloomer co-op varsity hockey program, is hosting its Military Appreciation Night on Thursday at Hobbs Ice Arena in Altoona.

RAM players will wear special camouflage sweaters and admission will be free for attendees. Donations at the game, as well as proceeds from a 50/50 raffle, will be given to Unmet Needs, a VFW program that provides grants to organizations that benefit and assist active duty military, veterans and their families.

The Detachment One Alpha RSP Unit from Eau Claire will present the colors before the game against the WSLFG Blizzard, an independent high school varsity co-op program that includes Webster, Siren, Frederic, Luck and Grantsburg. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Altoona. The rink is located at 2300 Spooner Ave. Altoona, Wis.

RAM Hockey (Regis, Altoona, McDonell, Bloomer) is hosting Military Appreciation Night on Jan. 13, 2022 and wearing special uniforms for the event.(Kelly Jones, RAM Hockey)

