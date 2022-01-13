Advertisement

Report: Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose 25% in 2020

(WBNG 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report finds that alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose almost 25% in 2020. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released data Thursday that shows 1,077 Wisconsin residents died of alcohol-related causes in 2020, up from 865 in 2019. The data was compiled from U.S. residents’ death certificates.

The report uses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s definition of alcohol-related deaths to mean deaths directly attributed to excessive drinking such as alcohol poisoning and liver disease.

The definition does not include deaths caused by drunken driving or alcohol-fueled violence. The report speculates that the increase in deaths may be driven by higher rates of binge drinking in Wisconsin and the state’s history of high alcohol consumption.

