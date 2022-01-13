WAGNER TAILS: Ariel & Hershey and Tarot

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY & CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - “A mother is a daughter’s best friend.” That quote holds true for this mother and daughter duo available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs.

Mom is named Hershey. She’s the smaller dog around 25 pounds. Her pup Ariel is around 45 pounds.

These husky mixes are looking for a home together where they can get lots of exercise. Staff members at Bob’s House say Ariel is shy at first, but she warms up quickly.

Hershey is very affectionate and will give you lots of kisses, which is fitting for her name. Let’s help this duo find the right home for both of them. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

I’m looking to the future, and I predict this cat will make a great companion for you. Tarot is available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society.

He arrived at the shelter with his littermates from a local farm. Tarot lost one of his eyes prior to his arrival at CCHS.

Staff members say Tarot has an outstanding personality. This five-month-old is the official door greeter. He loves to meet people, and he does great with all the other cats in Kitty City.

Tarot may not be able to read your cards, but I see a bright future ahead for his new family. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

