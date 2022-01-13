Advertisement

WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m. Evers, DHS offer update on COVID-19 surge

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec. 8, 2021.(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers will join state health officials Thursday afternoon to offer Wisconsinites an update on the state’s battle against COVID-19 and the extraordinary rise in new cases since the fall.

The already rising number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels since the governor last sat in for a Dept. Health Services Briefing, just over a month ago. At the time of that session, on Dec. 8, the seven-day rolling average for the state stood at 3,069 cases per day, having surged to a level not seen since the then-peak period more than a year earlier.

It’s three times higher now – just over a month later.

In fact, the current seven-day rolling average, which now stands at 9,675 cases per day over the past week, is currently higher than any single day ever recorded in Wisconsin prior to last week.

DHS report of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Jan. 12, 2022.
DHS report of new confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Jan. 12, 2022.(Dept. of Health Services)

Also speaking during the media briefing will be DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, Chief Medical Officer for the agency’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases Dr. Ryan Westergaard, and the governor’s Chief Legal Office Ryan Nilsestuen.

NBC15 News will provide a live stream of the media briefing on our website and our Facebook page.

