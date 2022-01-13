Advertisement

Woman dead after suspected alcohol-related crash in St. Croix County

Authorities received a call at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 13 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Authorities received a call at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 13 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF ST. JOSEPH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Houlton woman is dead after suffering injuries from a suspected alcohol-related crash in St. Croix County Thursday early morning.

The incident represents the first traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2022.

According to a release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 13 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived on scene and found a truck operated by 39-year-old Benjamin Blietz of Hudson, Wis., which had been southbound on Highway 35. His truck collided with a minivan operated by 34-year-old Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton of Houlton, Wis., which had been northbound on Highway 35.

Clifton suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater where she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office says Blietz was not injured and showed signs of impairment during an initial investigation with deputies. Blietz was arrested and is being held in the St. Croix County Jail on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The case has been referred to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.

Both of the drivers were said to be wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Assisting the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was the North Hudson Police Department, St. Joseph Fire and Rescue, Somerset Fire, Lakeview EMS, and the St. Croix County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity
The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another...
Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County
Fire was found within the walls and floors near the chimney and the fireplace.
Crews respond to structure fire on Eau Claire’s Northside
ECFD says the fire caused severe damage to the apartment that the fire originated from.
Crews respond to apartment fire in Eau Claire, firefighter suffers minor injuries
Eau Claire City Council
EC City Council chooses between 2 businesses to get liquor license

Latest News

Econo Lodge
Long-term solutions needed for La Crosse’s homeless community
RAM Hockey (Regis, Altoona, McDonell, Bloomer) is hosting Military Appreciation Night on Jan....
RAM Hockey hosting Military Appreciation Night Thursday
Wisconsin DOC temporarily halts in-person visits to adult facilities over COVID-19
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
National Guard to staff Wisconsin hospitals, nursing homes