Kwik Trip superfan visits all 457 Wisconsin stores in one year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Wisconsin woman embarked on a road trip of epic proportions in 2021. Her goal: to visit every single Kwik Trip in the state – all 457 locations.

Cassandra Berger admits that she is obsessed with the Wisconsin-based gas station.

“I will drive out of the way or the extra 10 minutes if there is a Kwik trip,” she says with a laugh.

For some, the Kwik Trip chain has become synonymous with Wisconsin culture and has developed somewhat of a cult following in recent years.

The 27-year-old Onalaska resident works for UW-La Crosse as the head women’s Lacrosse coach. She says her love for the gas station began while she was in college.

“I don’t know about you, but I feel extremely comfortable knowing that OK if there is a Kwik Trip coming up then I’m good, that’s where I’m going to go,” said Berger. “I would just describe Kwik trip as a one stop shop, I do so much of my grocery shopping there,”

Cassandra Berger says she had a blast on this epic road trip across Wisconsin (Tatum Miller Photography | Tatum Miller Photography)

Last year, Berger shared her affinity for Kwik Trip to the media team and pitched an idea. She wanted to travel to every location in the state and document her travels.

Kwik Trip said yes.

“Someone had the idea of KT Girl and I was like ‘that’s it! and KT Girl takes on Wisconsin’ like it all kind of fell into place,” said Berger.

Berger’s alter-ego KT Girl then hit the road. She uploaded videos to YouTube along the way.

“How did you have the money and time to do this project?” asked reporter Tim Elliott.

“I am now considered a paid influencer by Kwik Trip,” she said. “Also, I’m single, I don’t have a family, I just have a couple dogs, so this is my time to do something like this,”

Berger says she visited 52 Kwik Trip locations in just one day.

“And I like remember it very well because it was a very long day,” Berger said with a laugh.

Berger says her obsession with Kwik Trip began while she was in college (Tatum Miller Photography | Tatum Miller Photography)

Berger grew up in Waukon in northeast Iowa – not far from the Wisconsin border. In Iowa, Kwik Trip is called Kwik Star. She enlisted the help of her friend for a photoshoot at the Kwik Star in her hometown.

“She had booked with me a 30-minute session. It was supposed to be 35 photos, but I think I sent her 100 and some,” said photographer Tatum Miller.

Miller says while they were shooting, they had plenty of funny looks sent their way.

“Because this doesn’t usually happen, because you don’t see a photographer capturing someone at a gas station,” she said. “Like who does that? Like who becomes a fan of a gas station and then turns it into something cool? I don’t know how you do that, but she did,”

Sometimes Berger’s mother would tag along for the adventure, and they’d see parts of Wisconsin they would have never otherwise seen.

“We would go to like random festivals while we were doing this, if we saw a sausage fest we would go or a cranberry festival -- lets’ do it!”

As for what’s next, Berger says she hopes to one day tackle all the Kwik Trips in Minnesota and all the Kwik Stars in Iowa.

“Like, my obsession doesn’t stop,” she says.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.