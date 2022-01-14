Ben Loomis looks back at his time at Silver Mine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ben Loomis is on the verge of heading to his second Olympic games in Nordic Combined, recently finishing 12th at the World cup event in Italy this past weekend.

Before heading to international ranks, Loomis was one of the many Flying Eagles Ski club members to compete at the Silver Mine Invitational.

Though he won’t be able to jump in the event this year, Loomis has fond memories of jumping at Silver Mine and learning his craft at the Mt. Washington jumps as well.

“Many memories for me and means a lot to me. I wish I could be there, of course, and want to compete there again one day, for now it is not an option, I’m wishing every one there the best and it looks like it is going to be another great year.”

It was amazing to have a facility like that in my home town. It’s been awesome to see the improvements they have made and the club has grown and has more athletes than there ever has been. It’s been great to see the development in Eau Claire and what the Flying Eagles Ski Club does.

I look back on that and those are some of my fondest memories growing up, Training and competing at the Flying Eagles Ski Club and looking up to Silver Mine when I was a young ski jumper. I remember taking my first jumps at Silver Mine and they were the most special to me and my career.”

