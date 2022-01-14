Advertisement

Complaint: Teen shot at Milwaukee Burger King was in on robbery plan

Niesha N. Harris-Brazell, 16-years-old (CREDIT: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The fatal shooting of a teen in Milwaukee was part of a staged robbery, according to prosecutors.

Niesha Harris-Brazell, 16, was shot and killed at a Burger King restaurant in the city on Jan. 2.

Antoine Edwards, 41, is charged with felony murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and death is a consequence and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Our partner station WISN obtained a criminal complaint against Edwards. It states Edwards’ daughter, an employee at the Burger King, told police that the robbery was staged and her friend, Harris-Brazell, was in on it. The daughter stated that her father had planned to go through the drive-thru at closing time when the register was full of money. Harris-Brazell was typically assigned to the window. The daughter worked in the kitchen.

Surveillance video shows a masked man in a red hooded sweatshirt in the drive-thru window with a gun. That was later identified as Edwards. The video shows Burger King employee Derrick Ellis fire at Edwards. Ellis was not in on the robbery.

Niesha Harris-Brazell was caught in the line of fire.

Ellis was charged with a count of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

