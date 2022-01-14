ECPD shares news of the passing of retired ECPD K9 Duke

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With sadness, the Eau Claire Police Department is sharing the news of the passing of retired Eau Claire Police Department K9, Duke.

In a social post in Duke’s honor, the ECPD says that Duke served with the ECPD from 2011 until he retired in 2019. Duke earned the trust, respect, and admiration of all those he worked with and served. He made Eau Claire a safer place to live by searching for and locating large amounts of illegal narcotics in the Eau Claire community.

ECPD says that Duke and his handler, Officer Jason Ruppert, were honored as the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce’s Public Servants of the Year in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.