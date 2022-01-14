Advertisement

Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack

Fond du Lac police say an officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to...
Fond du Lac police say an officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to break down a door at an apartment building.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - Fond du Lac police say an officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to break down a door at an apartment building. Police were called to the apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached. The officer told the tenants to go back into their apartments. Authorities say the man then approached and attacked the officer, who suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and other injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint says the toxicology results indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl, and THC...
Chippewa Falls woman facing charges in connection to drug overdose death
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Authorities received a call at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 13 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Woman dead after suspected alcohol-related crash in St. Croix County
Cassandra Berger can't get enough of the Wisconsin based gas station
Kwik Trip superfan visits all 457 Wisconsin stores in one year
The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another...
Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County

Latest News

He made Eau Claire a safer place to live by searching for and locating large amounts of illegal...
ECPD shares news of the passing of retired ECPD K9 Duke
An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded while trying to stop an armed robbery...
Off-duty officer shot after tried to stop armed robbery
Widespread Snow Across Minnesota And Iowa
Widespread Snow Impacting Northern Midwest; Minor Impacts In Western Wisconsin
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/14/2021)
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/14/2021)