Markquart Motors 2nd Annual American Flag Mural Competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Markquart Motors is offering a $5,000 scholarship for a local high school or college student in their second Annual American Flag Mural Competition.

According to Markquart Motors, each applicant must submit a small scaled painting for a chance to be chosen to paint a large mural that will be displayed for one year at Markquart Motors Services Department.

Craig Geissler, Internet Sales and Marketing Manager Markquart Motors, explains what they are looking for in a winning design for this year’s competition.

“We’re looking for somebody, individuals to submit their art work, their interpretation of the American Flag. We will be looking at creativity, originality, and also for the American Flag to be prominent in the design,” Geissler said.

Markquart Motors staff will choose the winning design. The deadline to submit a mural is Feb. 1.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.