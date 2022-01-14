Advertisement

Off-duty officer shot after tried to stop armed robbery



By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded while trying to stop an armed robbery in the city’s Third Ward. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the 37-year-old detective suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after he was shot multiple times. Norman says the suspect tried to rob a woman in a business and the detective intervened. The suspect shot the officer multiple times and the detective returned fire. Police later spotted a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspect. Two teens were arrested following a chase while other suspects fled.

