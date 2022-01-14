Proctor football player charged, accused of sexually assaulting teammate

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - A Proctor teenager is charged with criminal sexual conduct months after allegations of “student misconduct” on the Proctor High School football team first surfaced.

The charges have been filed against a 17-year-old in juvenile court.

According to court documents, he’s accused of sexually penetrating a 15-year-old teammate using force.

The incident allegedly happened after the team’s practice on September 7 outside the Proctor High School football locker room.

Other people apparently held down the victim during the abuse. The victim apparently tried to run away.

According to court documents, the suspect apparently said after the incident “I did it ... I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”

Although the incident happened within view of a security camera, court documents indicate the camera was not working at the time.

Investigators have not been able to locate any recording of the incident.

The incident was reported to Proctor Police a few days after it happened.

They spent weeks investigating, before turning their findings over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office in October to consider charges.

A motion has been filed to move the case to adult court.

No additional charges are being filed against other individuals at this time.

The matter remains an active investigation with the Proctor Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

