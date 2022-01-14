Seminar on avoiding scams held at Eau Claire YMCA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a release from the Eau Claire YMCA, one in every five adults in America are the victims of fraud each year.

In efforts to help combat this statistic, an “Avoiding Scams” seminar was held at the YMCA Multipurpose Center in Eau Claire on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Eau Claire Police Department Officer, Joshua Miller, spoke to attendees on the different types of scams out there, and how to avoid them.

“What we’ll see a lot of is the relative in distress. Someone will pose as a relative saying that they need money for medical expenses, emergency medical expenses, or that they may be in jail and need money to get out of jail and that kind of pushes the panic button in people so they feel the need to get the money as soon as possible and they don’t ask the questions they should,” Miller said.

Officer Miller says when you feel you might be getting scammed to hit the pause button, and talk to a trusted friend or family member first.

