West Allis shootout results in fatal self-inflicted gunshot

By Associated Press
Jan. 14, 2022
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - Police say a man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. A caller told police a man had pointed a gun at him or her, then got in a car and drove away about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the driver and exchanged gunfire with him. The man then fled into an apartment not far away. Police set up a perimeter around the apartment and later heard a single gunshot. When officers entered the apartment they found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured.

