Advertisement

Widespread Snow Impacting Northern Midwest; Minor Impacts In Western Wisconsin

Minor Accumulations Expected In The Area
Widespread Snow Across Minnesota And Iowa
Widespread Snow Across Minnesota And Iowa(WEAU)
By Mike Dandrea
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A clipper system that has brought widespread snowfall stretching from southern Canada all the way down to northern Missouri is pushing through the region throughout Friday morning. The heaviest impacts are in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota, where Winter Storm Warnings have been issued by their local National Weather Service Offices.

Travel out west may have to be postponed, as travel conditions are expected to be heavily impacted in areas west of the Twin Cities Metropolitan area. This snow is expected to continue heading into the early afternoon, and for our southern counties, we can expect snow to fall into the late evening.

This system will continue to push toward the south as it starts to weaken. However, it will follow the upper-level flow and pick up moisture from the Gulf Region and begin its push back to the northeast. This will bring some widespread snow back to the northeast this weekend.

Later on this evening, a high pressure system will move from the north, which will drive down our temperatures setting up for a cold weekend. We can expect to return to the teens, but many areas will struggle to get above the teens until Sunday, when temperatures will begin to level out to around average for a few days. With that high pressure system moving into the region, we will see much more sunshine heading into most of Saturday.

High Pressure Moves In, Giving Way To Sunshine Saturday
High Pressure Moves In, Giving Way To Sunshine Saturday(WEAU)

For the latest forecast, be sure to head over to our Skywarn 13 Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The complaint says the toxicology results indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl, and THC...
Chippewa Falls woman facing charges in connection to drug overdose death
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Authorities received a call at 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 13 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in...
Woman dead after suspected alcohol-related crash in St. Croix County
Cassandra Berger can't get enough of the Wisconsin based gas station
Kwik Trip superfan visits all 457 Wisconsin stores in one year
The Minnesota State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and another...
Chippewa Falls woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Wabasha County

Latest News

Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/14/2021)
Ag Chat w/ Jill Welke (1/14/2021)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (1/14/2021)
Ram Hockey holds a Veteran appreciation night.
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 13th
Ben Loomis jumping at Silver Mine.
Ben Loomis looks back at his time at Silver Mine