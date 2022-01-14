Widespread Snow Impacting Northern Midwest; Minor Impacts In Western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A clipper system that has brought widespread snowfall stretching from southern Canada all the way down to northern Missouri is pushing through the region throughout Friday morning. The heaviest impacts are in the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota, where Winter Storm Warnings have been issued by their local National Weather Service Offices.

Travel out west may have to be postponed, as travel conditions are expected to be heavily impacted in areas west of the Twin Cities Metropolitan area. This snow is expected to continue heading into the early afternoon, and for our southern counties, we can expect snow to fall into the late evening.

This system will continue to push toward the south as it starts to weaken. However, it will follow the upper-level flow and pick up moisture from the Gulf Region and begin its push back to the northeast. This will bring some widespread snow back to the northeast this weekend.

Later on this evening, a high pressure system will move from the north, which will drive down our temperatures setting up for a cold weekend. We can expect to return to the teens, but many areas will struggle to get above the teens until Sunday, when temperatures will begin to level out to around average for a few days. With that high pressure system moving into the region, we will see much more sunshine heading into most of Saturday.

High Pressure Moves In, Giving Way To Sunshine Saturday (WEAU)

