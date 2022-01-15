Advertisement

Beloit officer who shot man won’t be charged

Prosecutors in Rock County say a Beloit police officer who shot a man who was trying to disarm...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors in Rock County say a Beloit police officer who shot a man who was trying to disarm her won’t face any criminal charges. The Beloit Daily News reports Sgt. Shannon Dykstra shot Bautista Almaraz after he tried to take her gun following a traffic accident on Dec. 21. Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary said Friday that Dykstra acted lawfully. Dykstra remains on administrative leave pending an internal police review. Almaraz survived the shooting and has been charged with trying to disarm a police officer and criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

