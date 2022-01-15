Advertisement

Milwaukee man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

Generic graphic of police lights
Generic graphic of police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man faces hit-and-run charges in connection with a crash in West Allis that killed a woman.

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was charged Friday.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Jan. 11, killed 20-year-old Donniesha Harris.

Police received a tip from a resident in Milwaukee that the suspect vehicle may be parked in the area.

Police found the car, registered to Martinez Rodriguez, had severe front end damage.

Martinez Rodriguez said he did not stop or call authorities because “he had a lot of money on him and didn’t want to answer questions.”

