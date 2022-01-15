Milwaukee man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man faces hit-and-run charges in connection with a crash in West Allis that killed a woman.

Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was charged Friday.

The crash, which occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Jan. 11, killed 20-year-old Donniesha Harris.

Police received a tip from a resident in Milwaukee that the suspect vehicle may be parked in the area.

Police found the car, registered to Martinez Rodriguez, had severe front end damage.

Martinez Rodriguez said he did not stop or call authorities because “he had a lot of money on him and didn’t want to answer questions.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.