Silver Mine Invitational Ski Jumping postponed until Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first day of ski jumping at the 136th Silver Mine Invitational had to be postponed on Friday night due to high winds at the hill, pushing the competition to Saturday.

The wind conditions made for potentially dangerous jumping conditions for the athletes, and for their safety, the jumps were scrapped for the night.

Conditions should be near perfect on Saturday, with gates opening at 9:00am, training jumps at 12:30 and the competition beginning at 2:00.

The long standing jump completion will also take place Saturday at 4:30.

