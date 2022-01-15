Year-long Wagner Tails fundraiser with Type League Press

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a successful partnership and fundraiser with Type League Press in November 2021, Wagner Tails and Type League Press are teaming up for a year-long fundraiser.

So many of you showed up for our Giving Tuesday fundraiser, helping us raise $2,500 for the 10 shelters/rescues featured in Wagner Tails. In 2022, we’re bringing the fundraiser back. Instead of one month, though, the fundraiser will last all year.

For every purchase of any personalized pet drinkware item from Type League Press in 2022, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wagner Tails partner shelters and rescues.

You can choose between a ceramic mug (11 oz. or 15 oz.), a travel mug, or a skinny tumbler (16 oz. or 20 oz.) with a picture of your pet or pets on it (please use a high quality photo for the upload). **Links to order the items available can be found below.**

Once the fundraiser ends the day before Giving Tuesday in November 2022, the proceeds will be divided evenly between the shelters and rescues featured in Wagner Tails. WEAU and Danielle Wagner are NOT receiving profits from the purchase of these items.

PARTNER RESCUES AND SHELTERS TO BENEFIT FROM THE WAGNER TAILS FUNDRAISER: Eau Claire County Humane Association, Bob’s House for Dogs, Chippewa Humane Association, Dunn County Humane Society, Moses Ark Rescue & Sanctuary, Buffalo County Humane Association, Trempealeau County Humane Society, Last Paw Rescue, Clark County Humane Society, Little Red Barn Dog Rescue

Click HERE and select the purple box that says “Make a Purchase” to see the available pet drinkware items.

Wagner Tails Fundraiser (WEAU/TYPE LEAGUE PRESS)

