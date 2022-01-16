Advertisement

Missing Campbell teenager found safe over 1 month since being reported missing

16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture has been missing since Friday, Dec. 3.
16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture was first reported missing Friday, Dec. 3.(Campbell Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - A missing teenager from Campbell is found safe, according to the Campbell Police Department.

16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture was first reported missing to police on Dec. 3, and police posted on social media Dec. 6 asking the public for help in finding her.

The Campbell Police Department posted on Facebook on Friday that Couture had been located and was safe. The post also thanked everyone who shared the post. In the initial announcement on Dec. 6, the Police Department said family, friends and police had not been able to find Couture, which prompted the Police Department to ask the public for help finding her.

UPDATE: Ma'iingan was located and is safe. Thanks to everyone who shared the post.

Posted by Campbell Police Department on Friday, January 14, 2022

