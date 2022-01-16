Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 15

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ski Jumping returns to Silver Mine for the 136th Invitational. Rivalry action as the UW-Eau Claire basketball teams battle UW-La Crosse. Highlights from hardwood as Eau Claire North takes on Wausau West in girls basketball and Immanuel takes on Lake Holcombe on the boys side. Finally, UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey looks for the sweep of Concordia-Moorhead.

