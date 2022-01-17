2 people arrested for possession of drugs in Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in custody for possession of drugs in the City of Durand.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Daniel Wagner and 28-year-old Leah Kramer, both of Durand, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession of drugs and child neglect.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation with Pepin County Human Services came up with a tip that Wagner was selling meth from his apartment, where his girlfriend, Kramer, and a 1-year-old child lived. With a search warrant, deputies found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home. The Sheriff’s Office said both people have prior convictions for possession of drugs.

Both Wagner and Kramer were charged with possession of THC, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia as repeat offenders, according to online court records. Wagner’s THC charge is a 2nd or greater offense, which elevates the charge to a felony. Both are scheduled to appear in the Pepin County Government Center on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the West-Central Drug Task Force, Durand Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Pepin County Human Services with assistance in the investigation.

