Annual Chippewa Valley Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event to be held virtually Monday

The guest speaker for the event is B.J. Hollars and will also feature musical performances from Frank Watkins, Irie Sol and Samantha Moon.(WHSV)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center will hold its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Remembrance for the Chippewa Valley virtually Monday evening.

The virtual event, which is free but requires registration to watch, will run from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Monday. You can register on the Pablo Center’s website.

The guest speaker for the event is B.J. Hollars and will also feature musical performances from Frank Watkins, Irie Sol and Samantha Moon. The virtual program will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and work.

The Pablo Center is hosting the virtual event along with Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio, Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

City of Eau Claire administrative offices will be closed today, January 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King,...

Posted by City of Eau Claire - Government on Monday, January 17, 2022

