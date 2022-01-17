Eau Claire family in need after house fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Just four days ago, a family lost their home at Woodsedge Apartments in Eau Claire after a fire and ever since then, they have been trying to pick up the pieces.

“We lost everything,” said Marie Davis, a mother of three. “Everything upstairs we lost, so basically all my kids’ stuff.”

The fire started because her 4-year-old son was playing with incense. No one was hurt and they all got out safely.

This new year would have made three years since they have been living at Woodsedge. Davis and her family just renewed their lease this month with Greystone Property Management. She said they paid their rent up until March.

Right now, Davis lives in Western Dairyland Shelter in Eau Claire with her fiancé and her children.

It is unsure why they can’t live in another unit under Greystone Property Management. But they are in need of just about everything and are asking the community to help them rebuild.

“I’m just trying to get mainly their needs, things that they need. That’s mainly what I’m working towards, everything else is replaceable. I’m not worried about that, I just want them to be happy again. I want to put a roof back over their head again.”

Davis’s kids lost everything but anything will help them right now. If you would like to help the Davis family, you can by donating or share the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.