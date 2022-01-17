Advertisement

Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator for COVID-19 patient

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A man who has been suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was being kept alive by a ventilator has been moved from a Minnesota hospital to a Texas facility after a judge issued a restraining order stopping the hospital from turning off his machine.

55-year-old Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, was a patient at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

According to the family’s attorney, he was flown to an unnamed facility in Texas over the weekend.

Allina Health, which operates Mercy Hospital, issued a statement saying it is grateful the family was able to find a health care facility that will meet their needs. An Anoka County judge granted a petition from Quiner’s wife, Anne, that prevented Mercy from disconnecting the ventilator.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full story: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-technology-health-minnesota-texas-8d0266aa7549afdf697202e398c835d7

Most Read

Marie Davis and her three children lost everything from a house fire and are seeking help.
Eau Claire family in need after house fire
This photo is from tornado damage in Clark County.
9th tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from historic December storm
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
Troy Rebarchek Independence sets two tangled bucks free
Video of a Trempealeau County man setting two tangled bucks free gains millions of views
[FILE] Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a play during an NFL...
Packers to host 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

Latest News

35,000 new COVID-19 cases reported as DHS clears backlog
*
If you live in Wisconsin, you likely have low vitamin D levels
The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, despite...
Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says
Wisconsin crosses 100,000 cases in 2022; but that number may be low