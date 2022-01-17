Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes visits La Crosse for MLK Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes marked MLK day with a visit to the Coulee Region.

Barnes came to La Crosse Monday afternoon to visit with the Black Student Leaders Group at the Hope Restores Corporation.

Hope Restores is a nonprofit that advocates for the African American community, bridging the gaps between people of color and essential resources.

Barnes wanted to personally thank the leaders of Hope Restores for their work helping marginalized people, which he says needs to be done all across the state.

“We need to be in a growth mindset here in this state, here in this country,” Barnes expressed. “That’s why I’ve always focused my work on equity and sustainability, to move the entire state of Wisconsin forward so that we can be the place, the ideal place, that we used to be.”

Barnes also toured the La Crosse Lighthouse Peer-Run Respite Center, which opened in December.

The center provides support for people that suffer from mental health and substance use challenges.

