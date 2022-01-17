Advertisement

No one hurt after garage fire in Town of Seymour Monday morning

A fire at a detached garage happened Monday morning, Jan. 17, 2022 in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County, Wis.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOWN OF SEYMOUR (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a garage caught on fire Monday morning in Eau Claire County.

The Township Fire Department said that the call for the fire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The fire happened at a detached garage on North Shore Drive in the Town of Seymour on the east side of Lake Altoona.

According to the Fire Department, the owner was burning items in a barrel near the garage when the fire got out of control. Nobody was hurt and there was no damage to any of the surrounding buildings.

The garage appeared to be significantly damaged by the fire.

