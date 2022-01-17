Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are planning to give fans plenty to celebrate all week long leading up to Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Plans include prize and ticket giveaways and a pep rally.

The “Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes” is underway, with prizes that include Packers Pro Shop gift cards, Packers gear, and autographed items. CLICK HERE to enter and get details on the sweepstakes.

January 18 is “Ticket Tuesday,” when fans can enter the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest. Watch the Packers Everywhere Twitter account, @PackEverywhere, where the official contest link will be announced.

There are more giveaways on “Win It Wednesday.” You have to watch the Packers’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for chances to win tickets to the divisional playoff game, gear from the Packers Pro Shop or gift cards. Also follow the Packers Everywhere Twitter and Instagram accounts for chances throughout the day to win a Packers Pro Shop Party Package.

On Thursday, the Packers Pro Shop is giving away a free can cooler with every in-store or online purchase, while supplies last.

The Packers are declaring January 21 “Green and Gold Friday” and encouraging fans to wear Packers gear or anything green and gold (check your workplace or school dress rules). Johnsonville Tailgate Village in Lambeau Field’s east parking lot hosts a celebration Friday starting at 4 p.m. with festivities and giveaways leading up to a pep rally at 6 P.M. Sign up in advance at http://packers.com/pass to be entered to win autographed prizes and Packers Pro Shop gift cards, then have your Packers Pass scanned at the event to see if you’ve won (you must be present to win, but signing up does not guarantee admission to the pep rally).

The Packers are encouraging kids and adults to send letters to players and the team this week through the “Letters to Lambeau” program. Selected letters and drawings will be featured on the official Packers website. Download templates for letters at pckrs.com/letters and email them to letterstolambeau@packers.com or send them to:

Letters to Lambeau

P.O. Box 13092

Green Bay, WI 54307

