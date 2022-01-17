Advertisement

Packers to host 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

[FILE] Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a play during an NFL...
[FILE] Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a play during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Bay Packers now know who their opponent will be when they take the field next weekend for the NFC Divisional Round.

The San Francisco 49ers will visit Lambeau Field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys Sunday 23-17.

In their last playoff meeting, the 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20 in the 2020 NFC Championship. All-time, the Packers and 49ers have split eight match-ups in the postseason.

Green Bay and San Francisco met in Week 3 this season, with the Packers earning a 30-28 victory. Green Bay did not play in the first round of the playoffs as the top overall seed in the NFC, earning a bye week.

