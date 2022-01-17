Packers to host 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Bay Packers now know who their opponent will be when they take the field next weekend for the NFC Divisional Round.

The San Francisco 49ers will visit Lambeau Field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys Sunday 23-17.

In their last playoff meeting, the 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20 in the 2020 NFC Championship. All-time, the Packers and 49ers have split eight match-ups in the postseason.

Green Bay and San Francisco met in Week 3 this season, with the Packers earning a 30-28 victory. Green Bay did not play in the first round of the playoffs as the top overall seed in the NFC, earning a bye week.

