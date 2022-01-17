Sex offender to be released Tuesday and live in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison Tuesday to live in Monroe County.

71-year-old Stephen Backus will live at 21420 Flaten Ave. in Tunnel City beginning Jan 18, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Backus’ release from prison includes extended supervision for five years through January of 2027. As a condition of his release, Backus must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children.

Backus was found guilty of three counts of possession of child pornography and sentenced to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision in 2018. 10 additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but read in as part of the plea agreement, according to online court records.

