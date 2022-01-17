Advertisement

Ticket brokers: Interest in Packers playoff tickets is "non-stop"

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Jan. 17, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ticket brokers say business has been non-stop since the NFC Divisional Playoff match-up was set Sunday with the 49ers coming to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers

“The prices have been kind of varying right now. I would say anywhere from $240 per ticket on up. That could fluctuate throughout the week depending on supply and demand,” Ticket King manager Travis Loftus said.

Demand is expected to be up after last year’s games had limited or no fans in the stands.

But since it’s projected to be colder than normal next weekend, they also say a number of season ticket holders are looking to sell their tickets.

