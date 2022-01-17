Advertisement

US women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson deftly juggles 2 jobs

FILE - U.S.head coach Joel Johnson reacts during the third period of a women's hockey game...
FILE - U.S.head coach Joel Johnson reacts during the third period of a women's hockey game against the Canada, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Allentown, Pa. In April 2021, he was promoted to become the U.S. women’s national hockey team coach following Bob Corkum’s abrupt resignation over COVID-19 protocols at the world championships. In June, Johnson was hired by St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota, to lead its women’s hockey program making the jump to the Division I level .(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Opportunity came knocking twice over the span of two months last year, leaving Joel Johnson no choice but to say yes to juggling two women’s hockey coaching jobs.

Johnson is coach of the U.S. women’s national hockey team seeking to defend its Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games next month.

He was promoted after Bob Corkum resigned in April.

In June, the 47-year-old was hired as head coach of the St. Thomas University women’s hockey team, which made the jump to the Division I level this season. It helps that both teams are a 20-minute drive apart.

