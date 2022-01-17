Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into bar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is suspected of operating while intoxicated after crashing a vehicle into an Eau Claire bar early Sunday morning.

The Eau Claire Police Department said 26-year-old Maly Khang was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday after crashing her vehicle into the Amber Inn Bar & Grill on Madison Street.

Police said Khang had a 5-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was sitting on a passenger’s lap in the front seat at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

According to the Police Department, Khang had been drinking at another bar before picking up the child from home and then crashing into the Amber Inn. Police did not know how much damage was done to the building.

The Police Department is recommending charges or citations of OWI-1st offense, hit and run, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, operating while suspended, operating without insurance and violation of child safety restraint.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.