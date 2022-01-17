Advertisement

Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into bar

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is suspected of operating while intoxicated after crashing a vehicle into an Eau Claire bar early Sunday morning.

The Eau Claire Police Department said 26-year-old Maly Khang was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday after crashing her vehicle into the Amber Inn Bar & Grill on Madison Street.

Police said Khang had a 5-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The child was sitting on a passenger’s lap in the front seat at the time of the crash. No one was hurt.

According to the Police Department, Khang had been drinking at another bar before picking up the child from home and then crashing into the Amber Inn. Police did not know how much damage was done to the building.

The Police Department is recommending charges or citations of OWI-1st offense, hit and run, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, operating while suspended, operating without insurance and violation of child safety restraint.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Davis and her three children lost everything from a house fire and are seeking help.
Eau Claire family in need after house fire
This photo is from tornado damage in Clark County.
9th tornado confirmed in Wisconsin from historic December storm
Troy Rebarchek Independence sets two tangled bucks free
Video of a Trempealeau County man setting two tangled bucks free gains millions of views
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
[FILE] Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls a play during an NFL...
Packers to host 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

Latest News

A fire at a detached garage happened Monday morning, Jan. 17, 2022 in the Town of Seymour in...
No one hurt after garage fire in Town of Seymour Monday morning
28-year-old Daniel Wagner and 28-year-old Leah Kramer were arrested Jan. 13, 2022 for...
2 people arrested for possession of drugs in Durand
Packers logo
Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff
A ski jumper competing in the Silver Mine Invitational in the Chippewa Valley.
A Look Inside: Silver Mine Invitational