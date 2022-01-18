Advertisement

3 dead, others injured in Wisconsin apartment building blaze

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Officials say a third person has died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin that also injured several others.

Two people were found dead when fire crews conducted secondary searches at Saxony Manor following Monday night’s fire. Officials say one of the two appeared to have died from a medical event.

A third adult died later at the hospital of injuries sustained in the fire. Kenosha police officers had evacuated several residents before firefighters arrived. Once on scene, fire crews used their ladder trucks to rescue two residents who were trapped in upper-level units.

