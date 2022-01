EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Anita Amodt for the Sunshine Award. Anita is a Chippewa County health nurse. I felt she went above and beyond to help me get my aunt vaccinated who resides in a memory care facility. Thank you, Anita, so much!

Linda Burkart

