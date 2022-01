EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Barbara Duszynski. Barb started crocheting beanies for overseas service members years ago through a church project at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. She made it her mission to keep their heads warm and has made well over a thousand and counting. I am proud of my gram.

Laura Rongholt

