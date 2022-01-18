Advertisement

CDC recommends schools cancel football, band, other activities

Expert calls CDC's suggestion to cancel some school sports and activities unrealistic.
(FILE)
(FILE)(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
(CNN) - Some health experts are criticizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for suggesting school cancel some sports and activities.

The CDC recently released guidance advising schools to cancel high-risk sports and extra-curricular activities, or to home them virtually, citing the spike in COVID-19 cases. Among the listed sports and activities are:

  • Football
  • Wrestling
  • Band

An infectious disease expert, however, called the guidance “unlikely, unreasonable, and unrealistic.” He worries that people will not follow the suggestions.

The CDC Director defended the agency, saying in a statement the federal agency “prioritized academics over athletics,” and noted that when its school guidance is followed, it can be incredibly effective.

