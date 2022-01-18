Advertisement

Ice road on large northern Minnesota lake opens for 2nd year

FILE — A truck clears snow on Minnesota's ice road in this undated file photo. A 37-mile ice...
FILE — A truck clears snow on Minnesota's ice road in this undated file photo. A 37-mile ice highway in Minnesota that takes motorists across the mammoth Lake of the Woods to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States is open for the second straight year, with a toll of $250 per vehicle.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARROAD, Minn. (AP) — A 37-mile ice highway in Minnesota that takes motorists across the mammoth Lake of the Woods to the northernmost point in the contiguous United States is open for the second straight year.

The toll is $250 per vehicle. The road costs an estimated $1,500 per mile for plowing and other upkeep.

It begins in Warroad and ends at the Northwest Angle resort community, which is known for its ice fishing.

The highway allows people to bypass a drive into Canada or get there in a vehicle rather than a plane or snowmobile.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the ice road was first created last winter when the Canadian border was closed to nonessential travel from the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into bar
Marie Davis and her three children lost everything from a house fire and are seeking help.
Eau Claire family in need after house fire
28-year-old Daniel Wagner and 28-year-old Leah Kramer were arrested Jan. 13, 2022 for...
2 people arrested for possession of drugs in Durand
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator for COVID-19 patient

Latest News

(FILE)
CDC recommends schools cancel football, band, other activities
No classes Tuesday for Bloomer elementary, middle school students due to staffing shortages
Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
WATCH LIVE: Halderson trial resumes Tuesday; judge says juror tests positive for COVID-19
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (1/18/2022)