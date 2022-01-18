EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joanne Arnold for the Sunshine Award. Joanne is a very hard-working person. She is always quick to help when asked and does it without hesitation. Two years ago I got sick and I had to undergo a double lung transplant this past May, in 2021, which required someone to take care of me 24/7 while I was healing. Joanne, my wife, has been by my side everyday and continues to be there. She is my rock and the best wife. I wanted to do something to show her how much it has meant to me and that I am blessed to have her in my life.

William Arnold

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.