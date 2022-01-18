Advertisement

JOANNE ARNOLD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joanne Arnold for the Sunshine Award.  Joanne is a very hard-working person. She is always quick to help when asked and does it without hesitation.  Two years ago I got sick and I had to undergo a double lung transplant this past May, in 2021, which required someone to take care of me 24/7 while I was healing.  Joanne, my wife, has been by my side everyday and continues to be there.  She is my rock and the best wife.  I wanted to do something to show her how much it has meant to me and that I am blessed to have her in my life.

William Arnold

