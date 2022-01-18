Advertisement

JUDI WITKOWSKI

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my mom, Judi Witkowski, for the Sunshine Award. She has been taking care of my sister and her husband while they are recovering from Covid. My mom is going to be 71 and is doing everything she can to make sure they are comfortable and have everything they need, making numerous trips to the store for medicine and food. With Christmas coming, we will be having it later after everyone is healthy. I’m just glad that she is there and willing to help them. She is the best mom in the world and she deserves to be on a beach somewhere, but I know she is happy to take care of her baby girl again.

Jill Trimbo

