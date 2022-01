EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kurt Misfeldt is hard working and always ready to lend a helping hand. Kurt is my better half and is always there for me. He has also helped some of my family members and has done a great job fixing things in their homes and helping with yard work when I am not able to get it done. Please give Kurt the Sunshine Award.

Loretta Holland

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.