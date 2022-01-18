Advertisement

LINDSEY BISPALA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I attend Putnam Heights Elementary. My dad recently tested positive for Covid-19 right before winter break. Thankfully he had mild symptoms and is doing well. However, due to my being a close contact, I had to go into quarantine. I was very sad because not only was I going to miss the last few days of school before the break, but I was going to miss the class holiday party. I also turned ten close to Christmas. Ms. Bispala found out how I was feeling about missing out on these days so she left me a surprise on my front step filled with treats from class and birthday cards from all my friends. That is just one reason Ms. Bispala deserves the Sunshine Award.

Amelia Arnold and Family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into bar
Marie Davis and her three children lost everything from a house fire and are seeking help.
Eau Claire family in need after house fire
28-year-old Daniel Wagner and 28-year-old Leah Kramer were arrested Jan. 13, 2022 for...
2 people arrested for possession of drugs in Durand
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator for COVID-19 patient

Latest News

BARBARA DUSZYNSKI
JUDI WITKOWSKI
ANITA AMODT
The Chippewa Falls YMCA holds "Get Hooked! Learn to Fish"
Get Hooked! Learn to Fish