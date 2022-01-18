LINDSEY BISPALA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I attend Putnam Heights Elementary. My dad recently tested positive for Covid-19 right before winter break. Thankfully he had mild symptoms and is doing well. However, due to my being a close contact, I had to go into quarantine. I was very sad because not only was I going to miss the last few days of school before the break, but I was going to miss the class holiday party. I also turned ten close to Christmas. Ms. Bispala found out how I was feeling about missing out on these days so she left me a surprise on my front step filled with treats from class and birthday cards from all my friends. That is just one reason Ms. Bispala deserves the Sunshine Award.

Amelia Arnold and Family

