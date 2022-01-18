No classes Tuesday for Bloomer elementary, middle school students due to staffing shortages

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - There is no school Tuesday for Bloomer elementary and middle school students.

A post late Monday night by the School District of Bloomer on its website indicated that “significant staffing shortages” was the reason for the sudden closure. The post also said that Bloomer High School would have its regular classes Tuesday.

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, 133 students and staff were on isolation or quarantine as of Jan. 13. There is no school on Friday in the district, a scheduled day off for professional development.

Dear Parents and Guardians, Due to significant staffing shortages there will be no school at Bloomer Middle School and Bloomer Elementary School tomorrow Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Bloomer High School will have classes as normal.

