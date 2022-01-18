Advertisement

Rusty Volk honored as 2021 Wisconsin Friend of Fair Award

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rusty Volk, The Executive Director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls, was honored with a special award.

Volk was named one of 2021 Wisconsin Association of Fairs Friends of the Fair Award. He has been putting together the largest gathering in Chippewa Falls for 14 years.

Being born and raised on a farm becomes a part of you especially for Volk.

He says caring about animals, caring about your neighbors, and caring about your community has always been something he was passionate about growing up.

“So I think some of those things, some of my life experiences as well as my passion to help the community, my passion to help people out especially in the agriculture and to keep agriculture relevant,” said Volk.

That drive has brought him to where he is today. He has made a major impact on the Chippewa Falls Fair over the years.

Volk says this year the fair will focus heavily on providing educational opportunities for those in attendance.

“We are expanding our fair for 2022 to six days instead of five days and the reason being, we are getting more animals that are coming to the exhibit and we’re getting more from the youth programs,” he said. “We want to expand our youth programs. Lets open the door to all youth organizations to have an educational type of curriculum, program, club, group whatever. Understanding what agriculture is all about.”

Volk says without a fair, there wouldn’t be as great of economic or educational impact for the community.

The 2022 Northwestern Wisconsin State Fair is set for July 12-17. For more information, you can visit Northern Wisconsin State Fair (nwsfa.com).

