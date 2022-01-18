Advertisement

Suspected intoxicated driver hits Green Bay squad at crash scene

A suspected intoxicated driver hits a Green Bay squad. Jan. 15, 2022
A suspected intoxicated driver hits a Green Bay squad. Jan. 15, 2022(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a Green Bay Police squad car Saturday morning, officers say.

On Jan. 15, at 2:30 a.m., officers were on scene of a crash in the 1300 block of Main St. An officer parked a marked squad a short distance behind the crash to protect the accident scene and the people involved. Police say emergency lights were activated.

During the investigation, a suspected intoxicated driver rear-ended the marked squad. No one was inside the police vehicle and no one was hurt.

Police remind drivers about the dangerous of driving while intoxicated and the legal consequences. They recommend using the Safe Ride Program or a designated driver.

“If the above driver had done either of these things on Saturday morning, it would have prevented an accident and a OWI arrest,” police say.

Operating While Intoxicated results in:

• Increased risk-taking (speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, recklessness)

• Decreased attention and ability to concentrate

• Poor judgement and decision making

• Slowed reaction time and lack of coordination

• Increased likelihood of having an accident

The legal ramification of drinking & driving:

• Driving license suspended/revoked

• Fines/court costs (WI average >$3500)

• Loss of job/or professional license

• OWI causing injury is a FELONY

Green Bay Police Department

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into bar
Marie Davis and her three children lost everything from a house fire and are seeking help.
Eau Claire family in need after house fire
28-year-old Daniel Wagner and 28-year-old Leah Kramer were arrested Jan. 13, 2022 for...
2 people arrested for possession of drugs in Durand
COVID-19 antigen tests may not always detect the Omicron strain according to the CDC.
How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator for COVID-19 patient

Latest News

Wisconsin Republicans seek to tighten unemployment benefits
No classes Tuesday for Bloomer elementary, middle school students due to staffing shortages
No classes Tuesday for Bloomer elementary, middle school students due to staffing shortages
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
Key Republican Assembly leader won’t seek reelection
3 dead, others injured in Wisconsin apartment building blaze